Judge could decide to keep man arrested time and time again behind bars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A well-known criminal who keeps getting out of jail is expected in court Tuesday to find out if he’ll be held without bond. It is part of a new law designed to keep repeat and dangerous criminals locked up. Christopher Heh has been arrested at least 11 times.

In one case, a family says he broke into their house and slept in their daughter’s bed.

Then earlier this month, the Albuquerque Police Department arrested Heh after an hours-long standoff after breaking into a business.

And last week he was arrested again and accused of breaking into a truck and pulling a knife on the owner.

Heh has been let out on low bonds time and time again.

This time a district court judge stepped in and ask he be held on no bond. A new state constitutional amendment is giving judges the power to hold these defendants without bond until they can be tried.

