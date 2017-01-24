Josh Foley commits to NMSU

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho Rams running back Josh Foley has committed to play football at New Mexico State.

“I just went down on my visit last weekend and I was able to meet with all of the coaches and some of the players and really like what they had to say,” said Foley. “They want to bring me in as a gray shirt because they have all-American running back Larry Rose right now. They said at semester I will be on scholarship and have an opportunity to fight for a starting spot next year.”

Foley had a very productive senior season at Rio Rancho.

He rushed for 1,872 yards, averaging 156 yards per game while leading the Rams to an undefeated season and Class 6A State Championship. Foley had over 2,000 all purpose yards and 38 total touchdowns.

Despite the big numbers, a lot of schools did not come calling for the 5-foot-11, 190 pound running back.

“I just have a big chip on my shoulder,” said Foley. “I feel like I have been under recruited and I have the opportunity to go and show all of these other schools what I am really made of.”