In The Home: Comcast Xfintiy Home Platform

Chris Dunkeson area Vice President at Comcast, joined New Mexico Living to explain the difference between a connected home and a smart home, and how Comcast Xfinity can help you keep your home safe. A connected home means you have different apps for different uses in your home, a smart home with Xfinity Home is putting all of the different apps into one. Homeowners can adjust things such as lights, thermostats and garage doors via the app downloaded on your phone. It can also keep track of the security system, carbon monoxide and fire alarms in your home.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Comcast Xfinity