Dion’s temporarily stops providing ultra-popular ranch dressing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a must-have for a lot of Dion’s lovers, their ranch dressing. Now, it’s gone and people are starting to notice, and even panic.

“I think we should declare Marshal Law on the city or the state, or until they get it back,” said Jac Roberts.

“I was a little sad because Dion’s ranch is something I come to Dion’s for,” said Chris Samaborski.

For Dion’s customers, instead of getting their ultra-popular ranch dressing, they will be getting an unmarked container filled with a fill-in ranch dressing. According to some of the people who spoke with KRQE News 13, it doesn’t even come close to the original.

“Replacement Dion’s ranch is probably a seven or an eight. I do love ranch dressing, but Dion’s is an 11 for sure, the original,” said Samborski.

“Dion’s ranch dressing is a 10. Then their gummy sort of tasting new ranch dressing is about a four.” said Roberts.

According to Mark Herman, Dion’s CEO, they are in the process of upgrading their production facility. Because of that, they’ll be using a “high quality alternative,” and expect to have all their normal salad dressings back in a few weeks.

Dion’s also said this work on the production facility has nothing to do with that scare a few weeks ago with the company finding the risk of listeria on some of its corporate equipment used for cold cuts.

Either way, more than a hundred people have weighed into the ranch controversy on Dion’s Facebook page, including a Chicagoan who said they may have to cancel their trip to Albuquerque if there’s no ranch.

But, for some customers, life goes on.

“I don’t really like ranch, so it doesn’t really bother me,” said Joey Liew.

Dion’s ranch is so popular, the restaurants even sell it in bottles to take home.