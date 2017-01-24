Community Calendar: Get Up, Get Moving, Get Fit

Jack Bishop and Ellen Driber-Hassall, both from the Senior Olympics, joined New Mexico Living to invite all those fifty years of age and older to their ‘Get Up, Get Moving, Get Fit‘ event this week.

At the event there will be exercise, health screenings and workshops. It will take place at the Manzano Mesa Multigenerational Center and they will have lunch available for $5.00, but must be ordered by January 25th or participants are welcome to bring their own sack. The healthy aging event for older adults is Thursday, January 26th at the Manzano Mesa Multigenerational Center at 501 Elizabeth SE.

