Bill would keep law enforcement from enforcing federal immigration laws

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A proposal would keep state and local law enforcement agencies from enforcing federal immigration laws.

Rep. Patricia Roybal Caballero D-Albuquerque is sponsoring the bill. It prohibits police departments or sheriff’s officers from deporting immigrants whose only crime is being here illegally.

The proposal comes as a number of New Mexico cities have declared themselves “sanctuaries” for illegal immigrants as President Donald Trump says he’ll build a wall along the Mexican border.