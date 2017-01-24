Bill would keep law enforcement from enforcing federal immigration laws

By Published:
new-mexico-legislative-session-roundhouse

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A proposal would keep state and local law enforcement agencies from enforcing federal immigration laws.

Rep. Patricia Roybal Caballero D-Albuquerque is sponsoring the bill. It prohibits police departments or sheriff’s officers from deporting immigrants whose only crime is being here illegally.

The proposal comes as a number of New Mexico cities have declared themselves “sanctuaries” for illegal immigrants as President Donald Trump says he’ll build a wall along the Mexican border.

