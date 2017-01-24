Benefit concert planned for Albuquerque church destroyed by fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The community is coming together to help the Joy Light Church after a fire destroyed the building.

Ministers Fellowship of Albuquerque is hosting a benefit concert. The building was home to the oldest African American Religious Congregation in Albuquerque.

Plans are still in the work to get the building declared a historical landmark.

It’s unclear what caused the fire.

The concert will feature gospel choirs as well as Mayor Richard Berry playing guitar. It will be held Saturday evening at God’s House Church on Wyoming.

