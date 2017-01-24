Albuquerque Public Schools to break ground on new Westside school

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Public School District is set to break ground for a brand new school on Tuesday morning. The location for the new school is on property north of the Nusenda Community Stadium near 98th Street and I-40.

Kizito Wijenje, Executive Director for APS Capital Master Plan, said the price tag for the entire facility is $50 million. The district said this was approved by taxpayers through bond and mill levies in 2013 and 2016.

The district also added that they chose the site because of that expanding part of town. This was also designed to alleviating student populations from nearby schools like Jimmy Carter Middle School and Painted Sky Elementary. Wijenje said capacity in those schools has already been exceeded.

The new school, which has not been named, can accommodate 1,600 in kindergarten through 8th grade. It will include 74 classrooms, a gym, cafeteria and multi-media center. APS planners said they used the same design and floor plan that was used for the George I. Sanchez School in the South Valley. They added that the previous plan proved to be very resourceful and also eliminated the cost of coming up with a design for the new school.