Albuquerque police seek information to identify armed robbery suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are asking for help to identify an armed robbery suspect who is targeting Albuquerque businesses and restaurants.

The Albuquerque Police Department says the suspect is connected to several robberies across the city. He is described as a heavy-set Hispanic or Native American man. He has a slight mustache and usually wears a bandana over his face and a hoodie.

Police say the suspect armed but he typically leaves the scene on foot.

A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

If you have any information about this suspect call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP.

