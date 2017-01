ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Volcano Vista star receiver David Cormier has decided to aim high. Cormier verbally committed to play football for the Air Force Academy and made his decision public Monday.

Cormier had 878 receiving yards his senior season on 59 catches. He averaged nearly 80 yards per game and scored 12 touchdowns. Some of the other schools that offered the 6-foot-3 receiver include New Mexico, New Mexico State, UNLV and Army.