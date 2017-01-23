Video: Wrong-way driver zooms past Santa Fe patrol cars

lyseemitri By Published: Updated:
bernardino-jimenez-mug

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Video shows a suspected drunken driver going the wrong way on Highway 84/285 near Tesuque around 2:30 a.m. last week, driving right past deputies.

Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Bernardino Jimenez, 59, for aggravated DWI and reckless driving.

A report says Jimenez was driving north in the southbound lanes of the highway on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Deputies followed the car for about a mile before surrounding it and forcing it to slow to a stop. They say Jimenez admitted to drinking, but he didn’t seem to see anything wrong with his driving.

“Do you realize that you’re on the wrong way of the highway?” a deputy asked.

“No,” Jimenez responded with a shrug.

During field sobriety tests, video shows Jimenez losing his balance and stumbling. There was a reason for his unsteady stance, he told deputies.

“You know, I’m going uphill,” Jimenez said. “You think I be, like, a little bit level. I mean, I’m just asking.”

“Okay it is. It is level,” a deputy responded.

His breath test results were .19 and .18, more than double the legal limit.

It was a first-offense DWI charge for Jimenez. He was released from jail after a day.

Deputies seized his car, taking it to the Sheriff’s Office.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s