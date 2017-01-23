Teen accused of shooting dog during break-in appears in court

By Published:
sebastian garcia

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque teen accused of shooting a family’s beloved dog during a home burglary was in court Monday.

Sebastian Garcia allegedly killed the Great Dane named “Moose” during a break-in in the East Mountains. The Albuquerque Police Department said he’s also involved in a gang that’s been linked to crimes around the metro.

Monday morning, Garcia was in court for a pre-trial conference. His defense requested an assessment to place him in treatment.

They will regroup when that assessment is complete.

Garcia remains in custody.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s