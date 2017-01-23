Teen accused of shooting dog during break-in appears in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque teen accused of shooting a family’s beloved dog during a home burglary was in court Monday.

Sebastian Garcia allegedly killed the Great Dane named “Moose” during a break-in in the East Mountains. The Albuquerque Police Department said he’s also involved in a gang that’s been linked to crimes around the metro.

Monday morning, Garcia was in court for a pre-trial conference. His defense requested an assessment to place him in treatment.

They will regroup when that assessment is complete.

Garcia remains in custody.