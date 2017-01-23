Road Runner Food Bank gears up for annual Souper Bowl

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – NFL’s big game is right around the corner, but if you can’t wait until then there’s a place for you to get your fix.

Roadrunner Food Bank’s (RRFB) annual Souper Bowl kicks off Saturday, January 28. Guests can come enjoy soup and dessert from over 40 local restaurants.

RRFB’s Communications Officer, Sonya Warwick, along with local chefs Brittany Church with Bizzy B Cakes and Sylvia Oliveira with US Foods, joined KRQE’s This Morning team to talk about the big event.

After sampling all the delicious food, it’s time for guests to vote on favorites The categories include favorite soup, vegetarian soup, best dessert, and best booth.

Guests can enjoy live music, the chance to win great prizes such as Southwest Airline tickets, and much more.

Tickets are available online adults tickets cost $40, $10 for children under 11 and children under four are free.

For more information, visit their website.