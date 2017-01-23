Rio Rancho Police Department Chief stepping down in mid-February

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho Police Chief Michael Geier is stepping down in February.

Geier is stepping down on February 18, for personal reasons. He was appointed as Rio Rancho Chief in 2014 after serving approximately 20 years with the Albuquerque Police Department.

Officials say a national search will be conducted when Chief Geier leaves. Deputy Chief will serve as acting police chief in the interim.

“Changing circumstances in my wife’s health and personal life have made it clear to me that in the short term I must spend more time with my family,” said Chief Geier. “Leading the Rio Rancho Police Department has been a highlight of my public service career. I am proud of the men and women of the department and the strides we have made in the areas of community engagement, officer recruitment and retention, training, and crime prevention.”