Rio Grande Zoo’s male zebra dies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a sad day for the Rio Grande Zoo. “Mooi,” the zoo’s male zebra, has died.

Zoo staff checked on him and the two female zebras on Friday and everything looked OK, but about an hour later they found Mooi dead.

They say it appears he got spooked by something and ran into a fence.

“They are made to run away from something that’s scary, and you know, being new to the exhibit, you know, that might have been part of the reason,” said Lynn Tupa, zoo manager.

Mooi was 7-years old. He and the other two zebras arrived at the BioPark in November.

Zoo staff hope to bring in another male to help with the breeding program.

