Police ID second car theft suspect in fatal crash

By Published: Updated:
Paul Garcia
Paul Garcia

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police have officially identified the second car theft suspect believed to be involved in a deadly car crash.

Police are searching for 24-year-old Paul Garcia in connection to the crash at Chelwood and Copper that killed an Albuquerque teen. Police say 21-year-old Elexus Groves and Garcia were in a stolen van Wednesday when they sped through a stop sign and plowed into a family of three at Copper and Chelwood Park.

Sandia High School freshman Shaylee Boling was killed in the crash. Her mother and 3-year-old brother were injured.

The Albuquerque Police Department says a reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest. If you have any information contact police.

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s