Police ID second car theft suspect in fatal crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police have officially identified the second car theft suspect believed to be involved in a deadly car crash.

Police are searching for 24-year-old Paul Garcia in connection to the crash at Chelwood and Copper that killed an Albuquerque teen. Police say 21-year-old Elexus Groves and Garcia were in a stolen van Wednesday when they sped through a stop sign and plowed into a family of three at Copper and Chelwood Park.

Sandia High School freshman Shaylee Boling was killed in the crash. Her mother and 3-year-old brother were injured.

The Albuquerque Police Department says a reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest. If you have any information contact police.