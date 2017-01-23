On Newsstands: Newest Issue Of New Mexico Magazine

Managing Editor of New Mexico Magazine, Kate Nelson joined New Mexico Living to flip through the latest issue.

Their annual photo contest features amazing shots by amateur photographers, some using smartphones and point-and-shoots. They include breathtaking landscapes, heartwarming people, and amazing animals. The Tularosa Basin Gallery of Photography opens an exhibit of them Jan. 28.

They also feature four places perfect for weddings with the “heart of NM” written all over them like La Mesita Ranch and the Manzano Mountain Retreat, in particular. Also included are tips from the brides and grooms on how to do it right.

And who hasn’t been disappointed by their baking here at altitude? Susan Purdy, the goddess of high-altitude cooking, has tips and recipes for their readers. Just in time for Valentine’s Day!

