New Mexico colleges ranked by how much students make after graduation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A list by the U.S. Department of Education lists our state’s schools by what kind of earners they produce.

It’s no surprise that New Mexico Tech’s grads make the most, but it’s where the University of New Mexico placed that’s causing a lot of buzz around campus.

The U.S. Department of education released a college scorecard ranking New Mexico’s colleges by how much their grads make a decade after their freshman year.

The study puts New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology at the top of the list, with graduates earning an average of $54,000.

The next school has a city from another state in its name, the University of Phoenix. Grads from its Albuquerque campus earn $51,000 on average.

“We pride ourselves on making sure that our graduates are ready to contribute effectively in the workforce, earn a good income, and really impact not only their lives but also the lives of their family members and the community of Albuquerque,” said Dr. Scott A. Myers, University of Phoenix.

But for UNM, it barely cracked the top 10. Graduates there make about $35,000 per year. The school said that number is higher for certain undergraduate degrees.

“UNM engineering students, they stay in state at about a 50 percent rate and their average salary is significantly higher than UNM’s average as a whole,” said Greg Heileman, the Vice Provost of UNM.

UNM students KRQE News 13 spoke to Monday said this is something they didn’t want to hear.

“It’s pretty disappointing because you work so hard these four years at UNM and then you graduate and you’re at like an average job.,” said Itzel Delgado, a UNM sophomore.

“It’s a little disappointing but I definitely think it has a lot to do with the way people network,” said Myrella Gonzalez, a freshman at UNM.

New Mexico State University grads make a little less than $33,000 — a couple thousand less than UNM grads.

According to the Department of Education, the lowest earning grads come from the Navajo Technical University, at under $20,000. For the entire list, visit the Department of Education’s website.