New Mexico colleges ranked by how much students make after graduation

jeannie-ngguyen By Published: Updated:
money

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A list by the U.S. Department of Education lists our state’s schools by what kind of earners they produce.

It’s no surprise that New Mexico Tech’s grads make the most, but it’s where the University of New Mexico placed that’s causing a lot of buzz around campus.

The U.S. Department of education released a college scorecard ranking New Mexico’s colleges by how much their grads make a decade after their freshman year.

The study puts New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology at the top of the list, with graduates earning an average of $54,000.

The next school has a city from another state in its name, the University of Phoenix. Grads from its Albuquerque campus earn $51,000 on average.

“We pride ourselves on making sure that our graduates are ready to contribute effectively in the workforce, earn a good income, and really impact not only their lives but also the lives of their family members and the community of Albuquerque,” said Dr. Scott A. Myers, University of Phoenix.

But for UNM, it barely cracked the top 10. Graduates there make about $35,000 per year. The school said that number is higher for certain undergraduate degrees.

“UNM engineering students, they stay in state at about a 50 percent rate and their average salary is significantly higher than UNM’s average as a whole,” said Greg Heileman, the Vice Provost of UNM.

UNM students KRQE News 13 spoke to Monday said this is something they didn’t want to hear.

“It’s pretty disappointing because you work so hard these four years at UNM and then you graduate and you’re at like an average job.,” said Itzel Delgado, a UNM sophomore.

“It’s a little disappointing but I definitely think it has a lot to do with the way people network,” said Myrella Gonzalez, a freshman at UNM.

New Mexico State University grads make a little less than $33,000 — a couple thousand less than UNM grads.

According to the Department of Education, the lowest earning grads come from the Navajo Technical University, at under $20,000. For the entire list, visit the Department of Education’s website.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s