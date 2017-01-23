New clinical trial aims to defeat ovarian cancer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new clinical trial has recently opened to test an approach to beat ovarian cancer.

The University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center’s new clinical testing provides a combination therapy to directly kill cancer cells all while teaching the immune system to keep them from coming back.

Ovarian cancer has unclear symptoms and that means that screening tests can not catch the disease in its early stages. Cancer often spreads to other organs before the woman even knows she’s carrying it.

UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center’s Associate Professor in the Division of Gynecologic Oncology, Dr. Sarah Adams, joined KRQE’s This Morning team to discuss the trial.

Through the immunotherapy, the immune system can remember how to respond and rid the body of ovarian cancer cells. Dr. Adam’s hopes this effect will give women long-lasting protection.

The new clinical trial treats women whose ovarian cancer results from mutated BRCA genes.

For more information on the clinical trial, please contact the UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center at (505) 272-4946.