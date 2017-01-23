NASA releases video imagining a landing on Pluto

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCMH) — NASA released the video called, “A Colorful ‘Landing’ on Pluto” which is made up of more than 100 images taken by the New Horizons spacecraft.

According to NASA, the images were taken over a six week span as New Horizons approached Pluto in the summer of 2015.

The imagined landing took place on the shoreline of Pluto’s informally named Sputnik Planitia.

After a 9.5-year voyage covering more than three billion miles, New Horizons flew through the Pluto system on July 14, 2015, coming within 7,800 miles of Pluto.