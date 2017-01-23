Monday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: New billboards highlight New Mexico cold cases

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. You may notice new billboards on your morning drive Monday, including one just south of Coors and I-40. They’re highlighting cold cases in Bernalillo County as deputies hope to bring in new leads on the cases. According to Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, cases that will be highlighted will include the death of Eddie and Lisa Guerrero who were shot to death while sitting in their father’s truck back in southwest Albuquerque in 1999. The cold case of Alicia Acosta who was killed while in her smoke shop business on Isleta Boulevard in 2009 will also be featured.

2. Breezy to windy conditions can be expected statewide with strongest winds found along and east of the Central Mountains. Snow showers will initially favor the higher terrain of northern New Mexico before expanding across northern and western New Mexico through this evening and overnight.

3. A homeowner is not facing charges after police say he shot and killed someone who broke into his southwest Albuquerque home. Police say the man who lives near 98th and sage fired his handgun when he saw two people in a room of his house armed with weapons late Saturday night. When police arrived one suspect was dead in the yard. The other intruder ran. Police are still investigating the incident.

4. You may have to wait up to 12 weeks for your New Mexico tax refund this year. This comes as the state steps up efforts to combat identity theft and tax refund fraud. The Tax and Revenue Department says returns seen as having a potential for refund fraud will probably take longer to process.

5. Former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm has just a few weeks left to train. Holm is preparing to face Germaine de Randemie for the first ever UFC featherweight title in the women’s division. She will make history if she wins becoming the first to win multiple weight classes in the women’s division. They square off in Brooklyn, New York February 1, 2017.

