A storm system packing a powerful cold front will move into New Mexico tonight. Heavy snow within fill-in over the northern mountains and in Albuquerque we will see rain and snow showers overnight turn into all snow. We shouldn’t see big-time accumulations here in the city but an inch or two is possible. Tomorrow more snow will fly in the mountains with sharply colder temperatures. We will hold on to the cold temps through the rest of the week. There are no storms on the horizon after this one.

Mark’s Monday Evening Forecast View as list View as gallery Open Gallery