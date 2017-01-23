Local roller derby organization host boot-camps

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s the first flat track roller derby organization in New Mexico and they’re encouraging people to get involved.

Duke City Roller Derby (DCRD) is a non-profit amateur sports organization dedicated to athleticism, empowerment, and sportsmanship in flat track roller derby.

Training coordinator, Lauren Winkler, along with IT Coordinator, Leigh Featherstone, joined KRQE This Morning show to talk about their roller derby boot camp.

DCRD will have recruiting boot camps throughout the year to bring in new skaters. Boot camps are an opportunity for prospective skaters to learn basic skate skills before starting practices.

Their first home game of the year is Saturday, March 25, at the Heights Community Center. Tickets will go on sale in February.

For more information, visit their website.