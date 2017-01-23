Local doctor gives tips on keeping fitness resolution all year



ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a New Year and that means it’s time for a new you and there are easy ways to achieve fitness goals and stick with them throughout the entire year, says one local doctor.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico’s (BCBSNM) Dr. Eugene Sun suggests that when setting realistic goals, it’s important to know where you are starting from and knowing what exercises works best for you.

Dr. Sun joined KRQE’s This Morning team to discuss tips on achieving weight loss goals.

It’s important to combine both aerobic exercise and strength training. Aerobic exercises elevate the heart rate and help the heart, lung, and circulatory systems while strength training increases muscle strength, endurance, and flexibility. Dr. Sun explains how this doesn’t mean running or pumping heavy iron is a must, walking, hiking, dancing, gardening, golfing, and swimming can all be suitable.

To manage the goal, using an exercise diary can keep you on track and it’s important to schedule time every day to exercise.

