Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast

MONDAY: Breezy to windy conditions can be expected statewide with strongest winds found along and east of the Central Mountains. Snow showers will initially favor the higher terrain of northern NM before expanding across northern and western NM through this evening and overnight. Temperatures will stay cool near the western stateline… but those within central and eastern parts of the state can expect much warmer temperatures this afternoon compared to what was felt over the weekend – expect widespread 40s, 50s and 60s (even 70s for those across the Southeast Plains!)

TUESDAY: We’ll begin the day with spotty to scattered snow showers over western and northern NM. Breezy to windy conditions will stick around for another day with strong winds still favoring the higher terrain of south-central NM and Eastern Plains. Due to a strong overnight Pacific front, temperatures will be much cooler Tuesday – highs will top out in the 30s, 40s and 50s (anywhere from 5°-15° cooler than how we started the week).

WEDNESDAY – FRIDAY: Cold, sunny & dry – no significant rain or snow expected.