John’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

We’ll have another shot at snow showers late today and tonight, particularly across the northern and western high terrain. It’s not out of the question we could see a brief rain shower in Albuquerque, but this storm will not have a lot of moisture to work with.

This storm will, however, pack a potent round of cold air. Temperatures will drop 15° – 25° between today and Tuesday. Winds will remain breezy to windy through Tuesday as well. The trough of low pressure will lift out mid to late week, leading to less wind and more sunshine. But the colder temperatures will stick around through at least the weekend.