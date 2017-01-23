In The Kitchen: Vegetarian Roasted Poblano Leek Sweet Potato Bisque And The Souper Bowl

Sonya Warwick, Communications Officer For The Roadrunner Food Bank and Chef Jay from 99 Degrees Seafood Kitchen joined New Mexico Living to make a soup featured at 99 Degrees Seafood Kitchen and which will be served at this year’s Souper Bowl.

The Souper Bowl is Saturday, January 28, at the Roadrunner Food Bank from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and features 40 local restaurants that will provide soups and desserts for sampling. Tickets are available online, at Roadrunner or the day of the event.

Vegetarian Roasted Poblano Leek Sweet Potato Bisque Ingredients:

soy oil

diced onions purple

diced garlic

leek

sweet potato

poblano

salt and pepper

water vegetarian stock

flour roux

paprika

bay leaves

nutmeg

cognac

heavy cream

