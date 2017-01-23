Helping Hands: National Mentoring Month With Big Brothers Big Sisters

Angela Reed Padilla CEO at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central New Mexico, Laurie Montfiletto Mentor and Nancy Cardenas, Mentee at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central New Mexico, joined New Mexico Living to talk about National Mentoring Month and how you can give back to the community by becoming a mentor.

January is National Mentoring Month, and it is more important than ever that our community volunteers come together to mentor a child. With the problems in our education system, low test scores and illiteracy, this is the time to be part of the solution, by mentoring. Kids with mentors are more successful in school, they stay more focused, they tend to make better grades, and they are more likely to graduate from high school and attend college or follow their desired career path. The more caring adults who volunteer to mentor kids in our community, the stronger our community will be.

