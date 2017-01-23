Gun safety group outspends lobbyists in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – A gun safety group ranks as the state’s top spender out of all the lobbyists in the state.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports documents filed with the secretary of state’s office show New York-based Everytown for Gun Safety spent nearly $220,000 in 2016.

The National Rifle Association spent $10,000 in New Mexico last year.

New Mexico lobbyists shelled out a total $1.7 million.

Everytown Regional director Pedro Morillas mostly focused the expenditures on political action committees. The group also made $1,000 to $5,000 donations to certain lawmakers.

Minority Leader Nate Gentry was the lone Republican to receive an Everytown donation.

Group spokeswoman Stacey Radnor said in an email that Everytown is focused on supporting legislative efforts to require background checks for most private firearm sales.