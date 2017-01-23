For Your Health: Beating Anxiety Naturally

Dr. Michiel Rorick, co-author of the book ‘Unfriend Anxiety Naturally’ joined New Mexico Living to talk about the importance of using natural alternatives in conquering anxiety and how to recognize anxiety. The book was written with his wife and the motivation was his son, who was suffering from anxiety disorder. Nervousness is natural, but anxiety is when your body is not able to turn constant worrying off. The first step is to find out if you are suffering from this disorder, he has a quiz in the book that is downloadable and the steps needed to beat anxiety. ‘Unfriend Anxiety Naturally’ can be found online.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living