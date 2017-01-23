Elijah Brown is Mountain West Player of the Week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time this season and fourth time in his career, New Mexico guard Elijah Brown is the Mountain West Player of the Week. Brown averaged over 28 points and nearly 9 rebounds in a pair of Lobo victories last week. He had a double double in a 78-71 victory over the Wyoming Cowboys Saturday night.

Brown scored 33 points and pulled down 10 rebounds.

“I just try and go get the ball when it’s up in the air,” said Brown. “We were having some jokes up in the locker room. A couple of guys say I stole their rebounds a couple of times.”

Brown and the Lobos are 5-3 in the Mountain West and are currently on a three game win streak. The Lobos will host Utah State Tuesday in a game that has a late 9 p.m. start. The game will be televised on ESPN U.