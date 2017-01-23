City of Albuquerque continues work to close pay gap between men and women

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For years, the city has been working to close the pay gap between men and women in Albuquerque. Now, it’s looking to close the gap even more.

“We want to be diverse,” said Doug Majewski. “It’s one of the things we believe in.”

Majewski is co-owner of The Design Group. The business was recently recognized by the City of Albuquerque for working to make sure women get paid the same as men for doing the same job.

“We are just about fairness and equality for all of our employees,” said Kirstin Kalberg, Director of Operations of The Design Group.

The city created the Pay Equity Legislation in 2013. The goal is to give preference to companies willing to narrow the pay gap between men and women by at least 10 percent, when they apply for a city contract.

“The City of Albuquerque is the first in the United States to institute this,” said City Councilor, Dinae Gibson.

Through the years, the city found not every company was like The Design Group. Sometimes, it would come across businesses with a pay gap of more than 50 percent.

“Yeah, that was surprising,” said Councilor Gibson.

But others surprised the city in a good way, like the security company ADC LTD NM.

“We’re pleased to say that we’re below the 6 percent,” said Brenda Cordova-Busick with ADC LTD NM.

Now the city is ready for businesses it works with to step it up even more.

“We felt comfortable in reducing that gap to 7 percent,” said Councilor Gibson.

People KRQE News 13 spoke with praised the city for the new number.

“I think it’s excellent,” said Christine Hinman.

But they also said there’s still more work to be done.

“In my career, for 35 years, men have been paid more than women,” said Kathleen Partin.

The city admits 7 percent isn’t perfect, but said it’s a step in the right direction.

“It’s a big deal,” said Councilor Gibson.

City Council is set to vote next month on narrowing the pay gap from 10 percent to 7 percent.

The city said the legislation has been so successful, other major cities are looking to replicate it.