BCSO hopes to generate new leads in cold cases with billboards

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The sheriff’s department is hoping new billboards featuring unsolved murders will bring in new leads. At least 20 billboards will display different cases in an effort to close them once and for all.

Detectives are using billboards donated by Lamar Advertising to give new life to the cases. As one of the nation’s largest outdoor advertising company detectives will highlight a few cases like the case of Eddie and Lisa Guerrero who were shot and killed while sitting in their father’s truck back in 1999.

Another billboard will feature the cold case of Alicia Acosta. Acosta was killed while in her smoke shop business on Isleta Boulevard in 2009. Two men walked into the shop and after a brief conversation, one of them shot Acosta in the chest. The motive in that case is still unknown.

The sheriff’s office will be hosting a news conference Monday with one of the homicide detectives and a cold case investigator.