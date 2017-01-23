Albuquerque police search for suspect after stabbing on bus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – Police in Albuquerque say they’re searching for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a man on a city bus.

They say two men fought on the bus around 7 p.m. Saturday.

Police say one of the men stabbed the other multiple times before fleeing the bus near Presbyterian Hospital.

The victim was initially in critical condition, but his condition improved after medical attention and authorities say he’s expected to survive.

The man’s name and age haven’t been released.

Police say the case is being investigated by the Violent Crimes Team based on the severity of the victim’s injuries.