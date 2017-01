ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Central Avenue between Bryn Mawr and Dartmouth is reopen after being shut down for a brief time Monday afternoon.

The Albuquerque Police Department said the closure was due to police activity in the area. The road has since reopened.

No further information is available.

Central from Dartmouth to Bryn Mawr both and EB and WB have been re-opened. — Albuquerque Police (@ABQPOLICE) January 23, 2017

Central is shut down both east and westbound Bryn Mawr to Dartmouth due to police activity in the area — Albuquerque Police (@ABQPOLICE) January 23, 2017