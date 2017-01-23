3 Bernalillo County workers selected to help with Super Bowl security

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three county workers are heading to Houston to help with Super Bowl security.

Bernalillo County officials say they’re part of its Homeland Security Team. The security team will work with the Houston Emergency Operations Center and several federal agencies to handle the crowd of about 80,000. They were specifically requested by Houston officials because of their experience with large crowds like those at Balloon Fiesta.

The Super Bowl airs in two weeks, Sunday, Feb. 5 on Fox New Mexico.

