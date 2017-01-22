Ways to Watch Super Bowl LI & TV Schedule

Super Bowl LI will take place on Sunday February 5, 2107 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas and will be televised nationally on FOX and air on FOX New Mexico at 4:30pm MST:

Super Bowl on FOX New Mexico

Over-the-air TV via antenna: 13-2

13-2 Xfinity/Comcast: 2/213 FOX NM

2/213 FOX NM DISH: FOX 002-00 FOX KRQE2

FOX 002-00 FOX KRQE2 DirecTV: 16 FOX

16 FOX Cable One: 2/1002

2/1002 Other Cable: Contact your provider

Super Bowl on the Internet/Streaming/Radio

You can also watch it online for free on FOXSports.com on your computer or tablet.

on your computer or tablet. Verizon users can watch it on the go with NFL Mobile from Verizon .

. Learn more on ways to Stream and Radio providers here »

FOX New Mexico TV Schedule Sunday February 5, 2017

9:00 am Road to the Super Bowl

10:00 am Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Super Bowl Special – Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe debate the most impactful sports storylines of the day, giving their unfiltered and meaningful opinions on the subject.

– Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe debate the most impactful sports storylines of the day, giving their unfiltered and meaningful opinions on the subject. 11:00 am FOX Super Bowl Kick-Off

12:00 pm FOX Super Bowl Pregame

4:30 pm Super Bowl LI from NRG Stadium in Houston – NFC champions have won the Super Bowl 26 times, while AFC champions have lifted the trophy 24 times, including three of the last four seasons.

– NFC champions have won the Super Bowl 26 times, while AFC champions have lifted the trophy 24 times, including three of the last four seasons. 8:00 pm Super Bowl Post Game

8:30 pm 24: Legacy 12 Noon-1:00 PM – A murder attempt is made against a U.S. Army Sergeant after returning home from a mission to kill a terrorist leader.

9:30 – 10:30 pm KRQE News 13