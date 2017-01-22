Ways to Watch Super Bowl LI & TV Schedule

Super Bowl LI will take place on Sunday February 5, 2107 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas and will be televised nationally on FOX and air on FOX New Mexico at 4:30pm MST:
Super Bowl on FOX New Mexico
- Over-the-air TV via antenna: 13-2
- Xfinity/Comcast: 2/213 FOX NM
- DISH: FOX 002-00 FOX KRQE2
- DirecTV: 16 FOX
- Cable One: 2/1002
- Other Cable: Contact your provider
Super Bowl on the Internet/Streaming/Radio
- You can also watch it online for free on FOXSports.com on your computer or tablet.
- Verizon users can watch it on the go with NFL Mobile from Verizon.
FOX New Mexico TV Schedule Sunday February 5, 2017
- 9:00 am Road to the Super Bowl
- 10:00 am Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Super Bowl Special – Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe debate the most impactful sports storylines of the day, giving their unfiltered and meaningful opinions on the subject.
- 11:00 am FOX Super Bowl Kick-Off
- 12:00 pm FOX Super Bowl Pregame
- 4:30 pm Super Bowl LI from NRG Stadium in Houston – NFC champions have won the Super Bowl 26 times, while AFC champions have lifted the trophy 24 times, including three of the last four seasons.
- 8:00 pm Super Bowl Post Game
- 8:30 pm 24: Legacy 12 Noon-1:00 PM – A murder attempt is made against a U.S. Army Sergeant after returning home from a mission to kill a terrorist leader.
- 9:30 – 10:30 pm KRQE News 13