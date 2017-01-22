Thieves steal U-Haul truck and make off with thousands of dollars worth of items

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A couple of thieves steal a U-Haul truck out of the Northeast Heights and take more than $50,000 worth of sentimental items.

“It was when I realized that I lost my dog’s ashes that I broke down. I broke down and cried to my mom for like 25 minutes,” said Vaughn Hubbard.

His dog, Doot, died a year ago, and her ashes were one of the things he valued most.

“The most important things were my dog’s ashes and the only physical picture that I have of her,” he said.

Hubbard and his roommates were living in the Presidio Apartments and were in the process of moving out.

“We spent about 18 hours moving everything from our apartment into a U-Haul,” said Charles Mellens.

Once they were finished packing, Mellens decided to park the U-Haul truck on Rolling Hills Road, between Academy and Eubank before the move. However, the truck didn’t stay there for long.

“On a whim, I decided let’s check out if the truck’s still there just being responsible. We were blown away when we saw it was missing,” said Mellens.

Hubbard and Mellens got a call from U-Haul who told them police found their moving truck at 98th and Rio Clara.

“Everything inside was missing. We went down there and met the cop and the only thing left was a Christmas wreath that I had made,” said Mellens. “Paul has his art that he’s been making for over 20 years now. Vaughn had his dog’s ashes, and I had family pictures and heirlooms. And, all that’s gone now,” he continued.

Now, they are in the process of trying to get their lives back and they have one more message for those that are responsible.

“You won’t make money from ashes, you won’t make money from my art. Find a way to return these things to people,” said Hubbard.

All of the roommates have created a GoFundMe account to try and raise money to help rebuild their lives.

They have reported the crime to Albuquerque Police.