The Latest: 2nd arrest made in San Antonio mall shooting

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The Latest on the shooting at a shopping mall in San Antonio (all times local):

10:30 p.m.

San Antonio police say a second suspect has been arrested in the deadly shooting and robbery that took place in a shopping mall.

Police confirm the person was taken into custody Sunday night. Additional details were not immediately available.

The shooting occurred Sunday afternoon after authorities said two men robbed a jewelry store at Rolling Oaks Mall. Police Chief William McManus previously said a “good Samaritan” who tried to stop the suspects was shot and killed.

The other robber was shot and injured by another individual, who had a licensed concealed handgun.

___

7 p.m.

San Antonio’s police chief is describing the death of a man who was shot as he tried to stop two men after they robbed a jewelry store at a mall as “absolutely senseless.”

Police Chief William McManus says the “good Samaritan” came upon the two robbers as they fled a jewelry store at Rolling Oaks Mall on Sunday.

The man was shot by one of the robbers. That robber was then shot and injured by another individual, who had a licensed concealed handgun.

The second robber fled the mall, firing his weapon and injuring two others. Two women suffered non-shooting injuries.

Police are still searching for the second robber.

McManus described the incident as “a robbery gone really, really bad.”

The dead man’s name was not immediately released by authorities.

___

5:55 p.m.

Authorities in San Antonio say one person is dead and five others have been injured after two men robbed a jewelry store in a San Antonio shopping mall.

Police Chief William McManus said that after the two suspects fled the store on Sunday, one of them fatally shot a “good Samaritan” who tried to stop them.

Another man, who was carrying a licensed concealed weapon, then shot and wounded that robber.

The other robber fled the mall, firing his weapon and injuring a man and a woman. Two other people were taken to the hospital suffering from non-shooting injuries.

McManus says police are still looking for the robber who is believed to have left the mall. McManus initially said that six people were injured.

___

5:20 p.m.

Police in San Antonio say they have responded to a shooting at a large shopping mall.

Romana Lopez, a spokeswoman for San Antonio police, confirmed that police on Sunday were at Rolling Oaks Mall.

Lopez did not immediately provide any other details about the shooting.

Video from local television stations showed police cars and at least two ambulances at the mall.