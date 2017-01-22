Suspect arrested in southeast Albuquerque convenience store robbery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Another case where accused criminals are let out of jail, given a list of rules to follow, but they couldn’t care less.

18-year-old Elias Miyamoto was released on his own recognizance only two weeks ago for burglary and a stolen car charge out of Bernalillo.

Now Albuquerque Police say he admitted to holding up a Seven-Eleven on Central and Wyoming Friday night.

Miyamoto’s accomplice Victoria Crenshaw, incidentally with three felony arrests in six months, was arrested after waiting in their stolen truck during the robbery.

Crenshaw told detectives Miyamoto is connected to an infamous gang of young people that has been terrorizing the city for months.

That’s not all, Miyamoto is supposed to be in court Wednesday for another stolen car charge out of Los Lunas.

Prosecutors wanted Miyamoto’s bond to be set at $50,000, but the judge set it at $35,000, cash or surety.