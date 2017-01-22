Super Bowl History & Facts

Super Bowl History

The first Super Bowl was held at Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California on January 15, 1967 where the Green Bay Packers defeated the AFL champion Kansas City Chiefs 35-10. The game was televised by both CBS and NBC.

The Pittsburgh Steelers hold the record for most Super Bowl wins with six. The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers have won five each.

2016 L – Denver vs. Carolina 24-10

2015 XLIX – New England vs. Seattle 28-24

2014 XLVIII – Seattle vs. Denver 43-8

2013 XLVII – Baltimore vs. San Francisco 34-31

2012 XLVI – N.Y. Giants vs. New England 21-17

2011 XLV – Green Bay vs. Pittsburgh 31-25

2010 XLIV – New Orleans vs. Indianapolis 31-17

2009 XLIII – Pittsburgh vs. Arizona 27-23

2008 XLII – N.Y. Giants vs. New England 17-14

2007 XLI – Indianapolis vs. Chicago 29-17

2006 XL – Pittsburgh vs. Seattle 21-10

2005 XXXIX – New England vs. Philadelphia 24-21

2004 XXXVIII – New England vs. Carolina 32-29 Houston

2003 XXXVII – Tampa Bay vs. Oakland 48-21

2002 XXXVI – New England vs. St. Louis 20-17

2001 XXXV – Baltimore vs. N.Y. Giants 34-7

2000 XXXIV – St. Louis vs. Tennessee 23-16

1999 XXXIII – Denver vs. Atlanta 34-19

1998 XXXII – Denver vs. Green Bay 31-24

1997 XXXI – Green Bay vs. New England 35-21

1996 XXX – Dallas vs. Pittsburgh 27-17

1995 XXIX – San Francisco vs. San Diego 49-26

1994 XXVIII – Dallas vs. Buffalo 30-13

1993 XXVII – Dallas vs. Buffalo 52-17

1992 XXVI – Washington vs. Buffalo 37-24

1991 XXV – N.Y. Giants vs. Buffalo 20-19

1990 XXIV – San Francisco vs. Denver 55-10

1989 XXIII – San Francisco vs. Cincinnati 20-16

1988 XXII – Washington vs. Denver 42-10

1987 XXI – N.Y. Giants vs. Denver 39-20

1986 XX – Chicago vs. New England 46-10

1985 XIX – San Francisco vs. Miami 38-16

1984 XVIII – L.A. Raiders vs. Washington 38-9

1983 XVII – Washington vs. Miami 27-17

1982 XVI – San Francisco vs. Cincinnati 26-21

1981 XV – Oakland vs. Philadelphia 27-10

1980 XIV – Pittsburgh vs. Los Angeles 31-19

1979 XIII – Pittsburgh vs. Dallas 35-31

1978 XII – Dallas vs. Denver 27-10

1977 XI – Oakland vs. Minnesota 32-14

1976 X – Pittsburgh vs. Dallas 21-17

1975 IX – Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota 16-6

1974 VIII – Miami vs. Minnesota 24-7

1973 VII – Miami vs. Washington 14-7

1972 VI – Dallas vs. Miami 24-3

1971 V – Baltimore vs. Dallas 16-13

1970 IV – Kansas City vs. Minnesota 23-7

1969 III – N.Y. Jets vs. Baltimore 16-7

1968 II – Green Bay vs. Oakland 33-14

1967 I – Green Bay vs. Kansas City 35-10

Source: 2016 NFL Record & Fact Book

What does the green dot on the back of quarterback’s helmet mean?

“The green dot signifies a helmet with a communication device for receiving plays from the sideline. Only quarterbacks may wear them, and only one player with such a helmet may be on the field at a given time. A backup quarterback entering the game while the starting quarterback remains on the field must wear an alternate helmet without a radio device.” NFL.com

10 Most Watched Super Bowl’s (based on Nielsen Company figures)

Super Bowl L 2016 Denver vs. Carolina 24-10 (CBS) Total Viewers: 167,000,000 Super Bowl XLVII 2013 Balitmore vs. San Franciso 34-31 (CBS) Total Viewers: 164,100,000 Super Bowl XLV 2011 Green Bay vs. Pittsburgh 31-25 (FOX) Total Viewers: 162,900,000 Super Bowl XLIX 2015 New England vs. Seattle 28-24 (NBC) Total Viewers: 161,300,000 Super Bowl XLVIII 2014 Seattle vs. Denver 43-8 (FOX) Total Viewers: 161,100,000 Super Bowl XLVI 2012 N.Y. Giants vs. New England 21-17 (NBC) Total Viewers: 159,200,000 Super Bowl XLIV 2010 New Orleans vs. Indianapolis 31-17 (CBS) Total Viewers: 153,400,000 Super Bowl XLIII 2009 Pittsburgh vs. Arizona 27-23 (NBC) Total Viewers: 151,600,000 Super Bowl XLII 2008 N.Y. Giants vs. New England 17-14 (FOX) Total Viewers: 148,300,000 Super Bowl XXXVIII 2004 New England vs. Carolina 32-19 (CBS) Total Viewers: 144,400,000

Source: 2016 NFL Record & Fact Book

Rules of the Game: The Ball

“The Ball must be a “Wilson,” hand selected, bearing the signature of the Commissioner of the League, Roger Goodell.

The ball shall be made up of an inflated (12½ to 13½ pounds) urethane bladder enclosed in a pebble grained, leather case (natural tan color) without corrugations of any kind. It shall have the form of a prolate spheroid and the size and weight shall be: long axis, 11 to 11¼ inches; long circumference, 28 to 28½ inches; short circumference, 21 to 21¼ inches; weight, 14 to 15 ounces.

The Referee shall be the sole judge as to whether all balls offered for play comply with these specifications. A pump is to be furnished by the home club, and the balls shall remain under the supervision of the Referee until they are delivered to the ball attendant just prior to the start of the game.

Each team will make 12 primary and 12 backup balls available for testing by the Referee no later than two hours and 30 minutes prior to the starting time of the game to meet League requirements. For all games, six new footballs, sealed in a special box and shipped by the manufacturer to the Referee, will be opened in the officials’ locker room two hours and 15 minutes prior to the starting time of the game.”

Source: 2016 OFFICIAL PLAYING RULES OF THE NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

The History of the Halftime Show & National Anthem

Here is the complete list of previous Super Bowl halftime performers and themes:

2017 Super Bowl LI: Lady Gaga | Luke Bryan, National Anthem

2016 Super Bowl L: Coldplay, Beyonce | Lady Gaga, National Anthem

2015 Super Bowl XLIX: Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott | Idina Menzel, National Anthem

2014 Super Bowl XLVIII: Bruno Mars, Red Hot Chili Peppers | Renée Fleming, National Anthem

2013 Super Bowl XLVII: Beyonce | Alicia Keys, National Anthem (Signed by John Maucere)

2012 Super Bowl XLVI: Madonna | Kelly Clarkson, National Anthem (Signed by Rachel Mazique)

2011 Super Bowl XLV: The Black Eyed Peas, Usher, Slash | Christina Aguilera, National Anthem (Signed by Candice Villesca)

2010 Super Bowl XLIV: The Who | Carrie Underwood, National Anthem (Signed by Kinesha Battles)

2009 Super Bowl XLIII: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band | Jennifer Hudson, National Anthem (Signed by Kristen Santos)

2008 Super Bowl XLII: Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers | Jordin Sparks, National Anthem (Signed by A Dreamer)

2007 Super Bowl XLI: Prince and the Florida A&M marching band | Billy Joel, National Anthem (Signed by Marlee Matlin and Jason Hay-Southwell)

2006 Super Bowl XL: The Rolling Stones | Aaron Neville and Dr. John with Aretha Franklin & Detroit based 150-member choir, National Anthem (Signed by Angela LaGuardia of Michigan School for Deaf).

2005 Super Bowl XXXIX: Paul McCartney | More than 100 representatives from the four branches of the military, National Anthem (Signed by Wesley Tallent )

2004 Super Bowl XXXVIII: Janet Jackson, Kid Rock, P. Diddy, Nelly and Justin Timberlake | Beyoncé Knowles, National Anthem (Signed by Suzanna Christy)

2003 Super Bowl XXXVII: Shania Twain, No Doubt and Sting | Dixie Chicks, National Anthem (Signed by Janet Maxwell); “God Bless America” performed by Celine Dion

2002 Super Bowl XXXVI: U2 | Mariah Carey, National Anthem (Signed by Joe Narcisse); “America The Beautiful” performed by Mary J. Blige & Marc Anthony

2001 Super Bowl XXXV: “The Kings of Rock and Pop” featuring Aerosmith, ‘N’Sync, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige and Nelly | Backstreet Boys, National Anthem (Signed by Tom Cooney); “America The Beautiful” performed by Ray Charles

2000 Super Bowl XXXIV: “A Tapestry of Nations” featuring Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias, Toni Braxton and an 80-person choir | Faith Hill, National Anthem (Signed by Briarlake Elementary School Signing Choir)

1999 Super Bowl XXXIII: “Celebration of Soul, Salsa and Swing” featuring Stevie Wonder, Gloria Estefan, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and tap dancer Savion Glover | Cher, National Anthem (Signed by Speaking Hands)

1998 Super Bowl XXXII: “A Tribute to Motown’s 40th Anniversary” including Boyz II Men, Smokey Robinson, Queen Latifah, Martha Reeves and The Temptations | Jewel, National Anthem (Signed by Phyllis Frelich)

1997 Super Bowl XXXI: “Blues Brothers Bash” featuring Dan Akroyd, John Goodman and James Belushi (also featuring “The Godfather of Soul” James Brown and ZZ Top) | Luther Vandross, National Anthem (Signed by Erika Schwarz)

1996 Super Bowl XXX: Diana Ross celebrating 30 years of the Super Bowl with special effects, pyrotechnics and stadium card stunt. Finale featured Diana Ross being taken from the stadium in a helicopter | Vanessa Williams, National Anthem (Signed by Mary Kim Titla)

1995 Super Bowl XXIX: “Indiana Jones and the Temple of the Forbidden Eye” featuring Tony Bennett, Patti LaBelle, Arturo Sandoval, the Miami Sound Machine and stunts including fire and skydivers. Finale included audience participation with light sticks | Kathie Lee Gifford, National Anthem (Signed by Heather Whitestone)

1994 Super Bowl XXVIII: “Rockin’ Country Sunday” featuring Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt, Wynonna & Naomi Judd. Finale included flashlight stunt | Natalie Cole with Atlanta University Center Chorus, National Anthem (Signed by Courtney Keel Foley)

1993 Super Bowl XXVII: “Heal the World” featuring Michael Jackson and 3,500 local children. Finale included audience card stunt | Garth Brooks, National Anthem (Signed by Marlee Matlin)

1992 Super Bowl XXVI: “Winter Magic” including a salute to the winter season and the winter Olympics featuring Gloria Estefan, Brian Boitano and Dorothy Hamill | Harry Connick, Jr., National Anthem (Signed by Lori Hilary)

1991 Super Bowl XXV: “A Small World Salute to 25 Years of the Super Bowl” featuring New Kids on the Block | Whitney Houston, National Anthem

1990 Super Bowl XXIV: “Salute to New Orleans” and 40th Anniversary of Peanuts’ characters, featuring trumpeter Pete Fountain, Doug Kershaw & Irma Thomas | Aaron Neville, National Anthem

1989 Super Bowl XXIII: “Be Bop Bamboozled” featuring 3-D effects | Billy Joel, National Anthem

1988 Super Bowl XXII: “Something Grand” featuring 88 grand pianos, the Rockettes and Chubby Checker | Herb Alpert, National Anthem

1987 Super Bowl XXI: “Salute to Hollywood’s 100th Anniversary” | Neil Diamond, National Anthem

1986 Super Bowl XX: “Beat of the Future” | Wynton Marsalis, National Anthem

1985 Super Bowl XIX: “A World of Children’s Dreams” | Children’s Choir of San Francisco, National Anthem

1984 Super Bowl XVIII: “Super Bowl XVIII’s Salute to the Superstars of the Silver Screen” | Barry Manilow, National Anthem

1983 Super Bowl XVII: “KaleidoSUPERscope” (a kaleidoscope of color and sound) | Leslie Easterbrook, National Anthem

1982 Super Bowl XVI: “A Salute to the 60s and Motown” | Diana Ross, National Anthem

1981 Super Bowl XV: “A Mardi Gras Festival” | Helen O’Connell, National Anthem

1980 Super Bowl XIV: “A Salute to the Big Band Era” with Up with People | Cheryl Ladd, National Anthem

1979 Super Bowl XIII: “Super Bowl XIII Carnival” Salute to the Caribbean with Ken Hamilton and various Caribbean bands | Colgate University Thirteen, National Anthem

1978 Super Bowl XII: “From Paris to the Paris of America” with Tyler Apache Belles, Pete Fountain and Al Hirt | Phyllis Kelly of NE Louisiana State University, National Anthem

1977 Super Bowl XI: “It’s a Small World” including crowd participation for first time with spectators waving colored placards on cue | Vicki Carr, National Anthem (America the Beautiful)

1976 Super Bowl X: “200 Years and Just a Baby” Tribute to America’s Bicentennial | Tom Sullivan, National Anthem

1975 Super Bowl IX: “Tribute to Duke Ellington” with Mercer Ellington and Grambling State band | Grambling University Band with Mardi Gras Chorus, National Anthem

1974 Super Bowl VIII: “A Musical America” with University of Texas band | Charlie Pride, National Anthem

1973 Super Bowl VII: “Happiness Is.” with University of Michigan marching band and Woody Herman | Andy Williams & Little Angels of Holy Angels Church, National Anthem (Chicago) Pledge of Allegiance by Apollo 17 crew

1972 Super Bowl VI: “Salute to Louis Armstrong” with Ella Fitzgerald, Carol Channing, Al Hirt and U.S. Marine Corps Drill Team | U.S. Air Force Academy Chorale, National Anthem

1971 Super Bowl V: Florida A&M band | Tommy Loy, National Anthem (trumpeter)

1970 Super Bowl IV: Carol Channing | Al Hirt, National Anthem (Pledge of Allegiance by Astronauts)

1969 Super Bowl III: “America Thanks” with Florida A&M University band | Anita Bryant, National Anthem (Pledge of Allegiance by Apollo Astronauts)

1968 Super Bowl II: Grambling State band

1967 Super Bowl I: University of Arizona and Grambling State Marching Bands | Universities of Arizona & Michigan Bands, National Anthem

Source: CBS Sports, NFL.com