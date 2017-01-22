Police: Homeowner shoots and kills suspected burglar in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Albuquerque Police say a homeowner is not facing charges after shooting and killing a suspected burglar.

Police say around 11:30 p.m. Saturday they received a call from someone in the 9500 block of Sunburst Rd. SW saying two unknown subjects were trying to force their way into a home.

APD says the homeowner fired shots at the suspected burglars when he saw the two were armed inside one of the rooms in the home.

When police arrived they say one of the suspects was found dead in the yard, but the other had fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

APD is asking anyone with information to call police.