INDIA (KRQE) – An investigation is underway for a train derailment in Southern India that killed at least 32 people and injured 50 others.

The country’s officials said seven coaches were thrown off the tracks Sunday morning with some landing on another train that was on a parallel track.

Rescue workers are trying to cut open the mangled coaches.

India’s railway system is the world’ third largest, but lacks modern signaling and and communication systems. It also has poor maintenance.