Mississippi to request federal disaster declaration following deadly tornado

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (KRQE) – Mississippi officials said they will reach out to President Donald Trump to request a federal disaster declaration.

This after at least four people have died and more than 20 people suffered injuries from a tornado in the southern part of the state.

A door to door search is underway to make sure there are no other victims. Dozens of firefighters and police officers from the state have helped with the search efforts.

“It’s going to bring us together somehow. I’m not sure. It’s a lot of I don’t know and why,” said one Mississippi resident.

Thousands in the area are left without power as crews repair downed utility lines.