Local scientist nominated for NAACP Image Award for children’s book

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Next month, an Albuquerque scientist will trade in her lab coat for a red carpet dress.

She will travel to Hollywood as a nominee for the 48th NAACP Image Awards.

She is being recognized right alongside other big names like Beyonce, Will Smith and Dwayne Johnson.

“No door seemed like it was impossible for me to go through because I knew that he had my back,” said Karissa Culbreath referring to her dad. “My dad has been a huge huge voice of somebody who encourages, also somebody who challenges and pushes me, who always expects the best from me but always was able to do that in a loving way.”

He is the inspiration behind her first book.

But, she’s not an author by trade. She’s a clinical microbiologist at the University of New Mexico and the Director of Infectious Diseases at TriCore Reference Laboratories.

Her book “Daddy’s Little Girl” is nominated for an NAACP Image Award.

“Usually I’m in a lab coat and gloves. That’s how I am most days, so I have to get all glammed up, but I’m really really excited,” Culbreath said.

Next month, she’ll walk the red carpet and sit among the stars for a book she calls her passion project.

“I’m just completely honored and humbled that with my first kind of spark of an idea of a children’s book that I never thought would do much or go anywhere is now nominated for this award,” she said.

Her mission is to inspire other little girls and boys to follow their dreams

“I think it’s opening up the eyes and the imagination because it all starts with an idea it all starts with a dream,” Culbreath explained.

The book is a tribute to her dad for encouraging his little girl to think big.

And her husband who does the same now with their daughter.

“And through affirmations she gets the encouragement to know that she can be anything that she wants to be,” explained Culbreath about the book.

The NAACP image awards air February 11th on TV One.

“Daddy’s Little Girl” is available for purchase on Amazon.