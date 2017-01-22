Lobos get a double double from Brown and Williams in win over Wyoming

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE) – The good times continue for Craig Neal and his Lobo basketball team. The Lobos defeated the Wyoming Cowboys 78-71 Saturday night to improve to 5-3 in league play and 12-8 overall. The Cowboys are 13-7 overall and 3-4 in the Mountain West.

The Lobos got double doubles and a combined 47 points and 21 rebounds from stars Elijah Brown and Tim Williams. Brown led all scores with 33 points and 10 rebounds. “I just tried to get to my spots and shoot the same shot that I shoot in practice every day,” said Brown. “I still missed too many.” Brown 12 of 25 on the night. He was 3 of 11 from the three point line.

Williams worked through a sore foot after missing practice the last two days. He had 14 points and 11 rebounds. For the Lobos the win was there third straight. The other two victories were on the road. Prior to Saturday night the Lobos were riding a two game skid at home. “I think they were a little wound up to get back home and play,” said Lobo head coach Craig Neal. “They have made great strides. We’ve got a long way to go.”

Tim Williams acknowledge that the win continues to bring the team’s spirits up. “It’s definitely a good feeling knowing that we are back in the hunt and we won three in a row,” said Williams. ” I think the team spirit is up now.” The Lobos have a fast turnaround. They will host Utah State Tuesday.