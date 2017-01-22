Lobo women’s basketball team takes a fall at Wyoming

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE) – Wyoming remains the only women’s basketball team undefeated in Mountain West play. The Cowgirls put together a solid 4th quarter to turn away Mike Bradbury and the Lobos 68-52 Saturday.

The Cowgirls went on a 14-0 run with a little under 4 minutes left in the game to seal the win and improve to 7-0 in league play. The Lobos dropped to 5-3, 9-9 overall. Lobos senior guard Cherise Beynon led the Lobos with 20 points. She now only needs 21 to reach 1,000 in her career. The only other lobo in double figures Saturday was Richelle van der Keijl. She scored 14 points. The Lobos will host Utah State Wednesday.