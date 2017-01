ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– An Albuquerque home went up in flames after firefighters say food was left on the stove.

Around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon, AFD arrived to the scene near Central and Tramway to find smoke coming from a mobile home.

Inside they say food was found on the stove.

The three people in the home were able to evacuate with no injuries.

Crews were able to contain the fire shortly after.

AFD wants to remind the public to not leave the stove on unattended while.