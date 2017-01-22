Chris’ Sunday Forecast

A chilly, breezy Sunday is ahead for New Mexico. The storm system that brought rain and snow on Saturday has moved out of the region. Behind the departing weather maker, temperatures will stay chilly and with any bit of wind it will feel colder so you will need the heavier winter coat throughout the afternoon.

Another storm system quickly moves in later tonight. This storm system will bring clouds and snow back to the Four Corners, southern Colorado and northern New Mexico. This storm system won’t bring widespread, heavy snow, but the mountains will have the best shot to pick up more snow from Sunday night into early Tuesday. Total snowfall from tonight through early Tuesday morning could range from 6-12″ across the Northern Mountains and into southern Colorado.

Once the system passes through by Wednesday, temperatures will take a huge tumble around the state. Highs will be stuck in the 20s, 30s and 40s for most of New Mexico by mid-week with overnight temps in the teens and single digits for some.