Albuquerque Police searching for suspect in city bus stabbing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Albuquerque Police are searching for a man who was involved in a fight on a city bus that left a man fighting for his life.

Police say the fight between two men happened on an eastbound city bus near I-25 and Central around 7 p.m. Saturday evening.

One of the men was stabbed several times during the altercation which initially left him in critical condition. After some medical attention the victim’s condition has improved, and he is expected to survive.

The suspect, who fled the scene, is described as an adult black male, unknown age, bald, last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue jean jacket.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 242-COPS.